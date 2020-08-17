Kravchuk: It is possible to start communication with occupied Donbas via video conference

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group may try to establish the first contact with civil society within occupied Donbas via a video conference.

Censor.NET reports citing Segodnya daily.

"There is nothing special. We have the Internet, various forms of communication, we do not have to go there [to occupied Donbas] and gather. We can communicate via a special video conference. The main thing is to have a desire," Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, 1st President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk said in an interview with Segodnya daily.

Millions of people live in the part of Donbas which is not controlled by the Government of Ukraine and there are "signs of civil society" there, Kravchuk noted.

"There are people who have not participated in the war, do not carry weapons, and live in incredibly difficult conditions. And we say that we need journalists, teachers, university staff… We want these people to communicate with each other. Primarily, we are talking about communication at the level of civil society. And when we see that certain agreements are reached, then we can move on to another step. I do not mean we will communicate with militants," the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group emphasized.

Read more: Ceasefire observed in Donbas, no combat losses reported

Kravchuk also believes that Russia will not interfere with such contacts.

On August 4, 1st prime minister of independent Ukraine Vitold Fokin agreed to join the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group for the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, headed by the first president Leonid Kravchuk. In a commentary to Gordon online media outlet, Fokin expressed his readiness to visit the occupied area of Donetsk and Luhansk regions together with a group of politicians to hold talks on the settlement of the situation.