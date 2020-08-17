Until you kill me, there will be no other elections, - Lukashenko. VIDEO

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he does not intend to hold repeated elections in the country. He announced this at a meeting with employees of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant (MZKT factory).

Censor.NET reports citing "TUT.BY".

"You will never expect me to do something under pressure. There will be no (elections, - ed.). Because there will be neither MZKT factory nor MAZ, factory nor BELAZ factory, we will destroy everything in six months," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyi holds closed meeting due to escalation of situation in Belarus

TUT.by news agency also reports that during Lukashenko’s speech, workers began to chant "Go away," to which the president replied: "We have held elections. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections."

As we reported before, the government of the Republic of Belarus has resigned to the newly elected president.