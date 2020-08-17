Ceasefire in Donbas generally observed for fourth week in a row

The ceasefire in Donbas that started at midnight on July 27 has generally been observed for the fourth week in a row, while isolated cases of ceasefire violations are not systemic, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov stressed that the Ukrainian side has made significant efforts to successfully hold a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22 and is steadily fulfilling the agreements on compliance with a full and comprehensive ceasefire," the report said.

The NSDC said that no ceasefire violations were recorded in Donbas on August 16.

No shelling attack by enemy forces was reported as of 07:00 on August 17. Accordingly, Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen have not returned fire.

Read more: Ceasefire regime observed in Donbas

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission also did not record any ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: ten OSCE SMM patrols operated on August 16 and five UAV observation flights were performed.

The technical inspection of the area and monitoring of the ceasefire regime is underway.