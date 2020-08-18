Ukraine confirms 1,616 new coronavirus cases over past day

As of August 18, Ukraine has reported 94,436 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,616 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 27 deaths and 761 recoveries have been reported over the past day.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 2,116 deaths related to the disease and 48,925 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Kyiv city, 10 regions not ready to ease lockdown restrictions – Health Ministry

The highest number of coronavirus cases over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (204), Lviv region (181), Chernivtsi region (172), and Ivano-Frankivsk region (169).

On August 17, Ukraine reported 92,820 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.