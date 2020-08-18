ENG
Fokin is appointed as first dpty of Kravchuk in Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi introduced Prime Minister of Ukraine in 1990-1992 Vitold Fokin to the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, he was appointed as First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation chaired by Leonid Kravchuk.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №327/2020

The presidential press service said that Zelenskyi signed relevant decree No. 327/2020 on August 18.

