Leader of opposition Tsikhanouskaya urges EU not to recognize results of Belarusian elections. VIDEO

Candidate for the presidency in Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged the European Union not to recognize the results of the elections in Belarus as she stated during the video message.

Censor.NET reports citing Meduza.

She stated that the elections were unfair and their results are falsified.

"I urge you not to recognize these falsified elections. Lukashenko lost legitimacy in the eyes of our people and the whole world. To facilitate the peaceful transfer of power, I initiated the creation of the National coordination council of Belarus. It will lead the process of the peaceful transfer of power through dialogue," Tsikhanouskaya said.

She added that the National Council will announce new democratic elections of the president with the participation of the international observers.