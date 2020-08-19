Shmyhal orders ministers to inspect regions' readiness for new school year

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyрal has instructed the education and health ministers to inspect the level of the regions' readiness for the start of the new school year.

"It is necessary to talk about the peculiarities of the educational process during the coronavirus epidemic. Therefore, I want to instruct the heads of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, before and after September 1, to inspect schools and kindergartens for a safe learning environment during lockdown," Shmyhal said.

According to him, now it is very important to properly build communication with local authorities, parents, identify existing problems, and help solve them. "Everything must be ready by September 1. Otherwise, we will make radical personnel decisions," Shmyhal said.

He said safety for the health of children, their parents and teachers was a priority for the authorities.