Leaders of EU states officially do not recognize results of Belarusian elections

The leaders of the EU states did not recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus.

The elections were neither fair nor free and due to this reason, the result of this election cannot be recognized," she stated.

According to Merkel, the EU supports peaceful protesters and urges the leadership of the country to refuse from the violence and start the dialogue with the opposition.

She also expressed confidence that the citizens of Belarus should choose the way of their country themselves. She also warned other countries, particularly Russia, from the external influence.

Moreover, Angela Merkel stated that the heads of the European states condemn brutal violence against people.

"All political prisoners should be unconditionally released. Moreover, the national dialogue asked by the opposition is needed," she added.