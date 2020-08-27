Ukraine reports 1,974 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 27, Ukraine has reported 112,059 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,974 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 39 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 2,403 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the past day was confirmed in Kyiv city (220), Kharkiv region (218), Lviv region (203), Odesa region (185).