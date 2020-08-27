Detention of 22 'Wagner members' in Belarus is joint operation of Ukrainian, U.S. special services – Putin

The situation with the detained in Belarus 33 members of Wagner private military company of Russia is a joint operation of the Ukrainian and the United States special services, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"This operation is done by the Ukrainian special services together with ones in the U.S. Now it is reliably known. Some participants in this process or observers, people are well informed. They do not even hide it now," he said in an interview with the Russia 24 television channel on Thursday.

