Invaders open fire from grenade launchers near Avdiivka. No casualties reported

On August 27, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire once. In particular, the enemy opened fire from under-barrel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

Since the beginning of the current day, August 28, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.

The JFO Headquarters noted that the servicemen adhere to the ceasefire and are ready to return fire in case of a threat to their life or health.