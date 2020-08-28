Kyiv reports 251 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyiv city reached 12,719, including 251 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv also reported nine deaths related to coronavirus over the course of the past day. Overall, 187 city residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 139 women aged 18-92 years; five girls aged 3 and 16 years; 101 men aged 20-80 years; and six boys aged 1 and 16 years old.

At the same time, Kyiv reported 95 recoveries from the disease over the course of the past day. In total, 4,070 city residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine's total cases of COVID-19 reached 114,497 as of August 28, including 2,438 new cases confirmed in the previous day.