Finland Bans Entry For Ukraine’s Berry Pickers Till September 18 Over Poor Epidemiological Situation In Ukraine

The Council of State of the Republic of Finland has imposed a ban on entry of berry pickers from Ukraine until September 18 because of poor epidemiological situation in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement made by the Yle state TV and radio company (Finland).

The list of non-EU countries, whose pickers are allowed to arrive in Finland, includes Georgia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and South Korea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 23, the civil aviation agency of Georgia informed that it had extended the ban on international flights from Ukraine inclusive until August 31.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 28, there were 114,497 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,451 lethal cases; besides, 55,083 people had recovered.

On August 27, a total of 2,438 new coronavirus cases were registered, 866 people recovered, and 48 people died.

Therefore, on August 27, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,438 vs 866).

The share of new cases as at August 27 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 26.

As at the morning of August 28, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 56,963, up 2.7% over August 27.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,978), the city of Kyiv (12,719), and Chernivtsi region (9,855).