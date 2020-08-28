Cabinet Not To Take Tough Measures In Case Of 2nd Covid-19 Wave

The European Business Association states that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine does not intend to take tougher measures in case of the second wave of Covid-19.

The EBA said this after an online meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

At the same time, the Government is elaborating a long-term strategy for the development of Ukraine until 2030, and is working on fulfillment of the Program for economy stimulation and the Cabinet’s Action Plan that contain facilitation measures for different sectors of economy.

Besides, the prime minister expressed his support to recent the increase in the minimum wage and said that the authorities are planning to raise it to UAH 6,000 and UAH 6,500 in 2021.

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers prolonged the adaptive quarantine until October 31.

The quarantine was first introduced on March 12.

On August 27, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,438 over August 26 to 112,059, and the number of deaths rose by 48 over August 26 to 2,451; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 23.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 28, there were 114,497 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,451 lethal cases; besides, 55,083 people had recovered.