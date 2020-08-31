Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has updated the list of countries that are classified as "green zone" or "red zone" depending on a number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The list includes 194 states that are members of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to information on the Ministry's website.

In particular, Ukraine is in the "green zone", with 68.1 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

In general, the "green zone" includes 137 countries, including Bulgaria, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Serbia, Poland, Greece, Germany, Italy, Egypt, China, Austria, Czech Republic, etc. India, Kazakhstan and Belgium were also added.

At the same time, 57 countries remain the "red zone". Among them are the USA, Brazil, Israel, Spain, Moldova, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, etc.