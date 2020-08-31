ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Ukraine reports 2,141 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine reached 121,215 as of August 31, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, 2,141 new cases have been reported over the course of the past day.

Ukraine has also confirmed 30 deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours.

In total, there have been 2,557 deaths related to COVID-19 and 56,734 recoveries in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the course of the past day have been reported in the city of Kyiv (277), Odesa region (189), Kharkiv region (187), Ivano-Frankivsk region (165), Chernivtsi region (158), Lviv region (154), and Ternopil region (149).

