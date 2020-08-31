Kyiv reports 277 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city has confirmed 277 new coronavirus cases and six deaths related to the disease over the course of the past day, according to the press service of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of coronavirus patients have increased by 277 people in Kyiv in the past 24 hours. There are 17 children among them. Six patients have died. In total, 208 Kyiv residents have died from the coronavirus. To date, the capital has confirmed a total of 13,370 COVID-19 cases," Klitschko said.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 138 women aged 18-88 years; 12 girls aged 2 and 17 years; 122 men aged 18-77 years; and five boys aged 8 and 13 years old. In addition, nine healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, Kyiv has confirmed 20 recoveries from the disease over the course of the past day. In total, 4,339 city residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine reached 121,215 as of August 31, including 2,141 new cases reported on August 30.