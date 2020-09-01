Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice, no casualties reported

On August 31, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past 24 hours, on August 31, Ukrainian servicemen recorded two cases of violation of the ceasefire by the armed formations of the Russian Federation. In particular, the enemy opened fire from small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and from under-barrel grenade launcher outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Since the beginning of the current day, September 1, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.