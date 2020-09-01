Ukraine reports 2,088 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of September 1, Ukraine has reported 123,303 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,088 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 48 deaths and 688 recoveries have been recorded over the past day.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 2,605 deaths and 57,802 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the past day was confirmed in Kharkiv region (262), Odesa region (211), Lviv region (193), Ternopil region (180), Kyiv city (176), and Ivano-Frankovsk region (169).