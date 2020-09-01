Parents to choose forms of education for their children, - PM Shmygal

In Ukraine, parents will be able to choose forms of education for their children. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Children will have an opportunity to study in traditional and distance form.

"Today there is an opportunity to study both in the traditional form and at a distance, external or home. Parents can choose any of these forms of education," Shmygal stated.

The official also added that national TV broadcasts of school lessons would be conducted.

As we reported earlier, more than 6,000 Ukrainian schools do not have an Internet connection.

In this regard, there are problems with the transition of educational institutions to distance learning.

"About two thousand schools are located in settlements that do not have any optical provider. Not only schools but students and teachers living in these settlements cannot connect to high-speed Internet even if they want to," Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Digital Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Shelest stated.