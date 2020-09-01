The of the B2B Jewelry financial pyramid organizers noted about the suspicion

The organizer of the pyramid scheme and his accomplices were informed about the suspicion of fraud with financial resources, as well as the legalization (laundering) of funds obtained by criminal means (part 3 of article 28, part 2 of article 222, part 3 of article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Office of the Prosecutor General does not specify what kind of financial pyramid is being discussed. But most likely, it is said about the network of B2B Jewelry stores "blocked" by the SBU last week, the certificates of which were recorded in the photo from the operation of the special service.

According to the investigation, more than 20 people were involved in the organization of the financial pyramid and more than 100 controlled legal entities were involved.

"The participants in the criminal scheme were collecting money from citizens, including using the bank accounts of a charitable organization, with the aim of allegedly investing in a non-financial institution to receive excess interest," the department noted.

It was also added that during the operation of the financial pyramid, the organizers, at the expense of investors, bought one of the islands of the Dnieper cascade with real estate, acquired 18 elite SUVs and other property with an estimated value of more than $ 250 million.

According to the results of 48 searches conducted in Kyiv, Vinnytsia regions and Odesa, computer and mobile equipment, gift certificates, documents on the project's activities, and other items were seized.

Now the question of choosing a preventive measure for the suspects is being decided.