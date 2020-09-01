Verkhovna Rada allocates $6,5 million for rehabilitation of children in need of special support

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a draft law № 3819 on ensuring the health and recreation of children in need of special attention and support. 325 MPs voted in its favour.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The bill aims to provide social guarantees and support for privileged categories of children, as provided by current legislation, by financing the rehabilitation and recreation of children in need of special attention and support in children's health and recreation facilities of the highest category, which are located in mountainous areas, at the expense of the state budget," the statement said.

