Ukraine reports 2,495 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 125,798 as of September 2, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, 2,495 new cases have been reported over the course of the past day.

Ukraine has also confirmed 51 deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours.

In total, there have been 2,656 deaths related to COVID-19 and 58,817 recoveries in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

Some 1,015 patients have recovered from coronavirus over the course of the past day.

Read more: Ukrainian army reports 28 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the city of Kyiv (332), Kharkiv region (302), Lviv region (204), and Odesa region (203).