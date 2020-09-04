2 Schools And 20 Classes In Kyiv Transferred To Distance Learning, 4 Kindergartens Closed Due To Coronavirus Diseases

Two schools and 20 classes in Kyiv have been transferred to distance learning, four kindergartens are closed due to coronavirus diseases.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing.

"To date, two metropolitan schools have been transferred to distance learning due to illness of teachers. In another 11 schools, only 20 classes have been sent to distance learning due to the illness of pupils with coronavirus. Also, 4 kindergartens were temporarily closed for quarantine. One each in Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi and Dniprovskyi districts," he said.

Klitschko asks parents not to take their child to kindergarten or school if the child has symptoms of SARS and to be attentive to the health of their children and the safety of other children.