Ukrainian ambassador returns to Minsk, but official contacts still ‘on pause’

Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Ihor Kyzym has returned to Minsk after consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Radio Liberty reported this with reference to the Ukrainian Embassy in Minsk.

When asked how relations between Kyiv and Minsk will be built, the ambassador replied: "As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has already noted, official contacts between our countries have been put on pause. At the same time, the further development of Belarusian-Ukrainian relations will depend on many factors, in particular, the development of the situation directly in Belarus, as well as integration processes within the framework of the union state of Belarus and Russia."

As reported, on August 17, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus Ihor Kyzym for consultations in Kyiv, given the political situation in the neighbouring country.

On August 28, Kuleba said that Ukraine had stopped preparing for and holding of all official meetings with Belarus due to the tense situation in the country.

