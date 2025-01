President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the meeting of the advisers to the heads of state of the Normandy Four is expected on September 11.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We should have a meeting of the Normandy format advisers on September 11. We expect certain proposals and decisions there," he said at a briefing during a working trip to Sumy region on Tuesday.

