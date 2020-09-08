Sixty percent of Kyiv residents happy with Klitschko's activity as mayor

Sixty per cent of Kyiv residents are satisfied with the activities of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group.

Censor.NET reports citing survey results.

"Sixty percent are satisfied with the activities of Mayor Vitali Klitschko, 37% are not satisfied with his activities. The dynamics of satisfaction with the work of the mayor of the capital have a positive trend," the report reads.

At the same time, 59% believe that the situation in Kyiv has improved during Klitschko's tenure as Kyiv mayor, 26% said it had not changed, and only 13% think it has worsened.

Two-thirds of residents of Kyiv rated Klitschko's work in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as excellent or good, whereas about a quarter gave negative assessments.

The survey was conducted from August 31 to September 1, 2020. A total of 1,200 residents of Kyiv aged over 18 years were interviewed.

The survey was conducted using the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviews), based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.8%.