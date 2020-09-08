ENG
News
Sixty percent of Kyiv residents happy with Klitschko's activity as mayor

Sixty per cent of Kyiv residents are satisfied with the activities of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group.

"Sixty percent are satisfied with the activities of Mayor Vitali Klitschko, 37% are not satisfied with his activities. The dynamics of satisfaction with the work of the mayor of the capital have a positive trend," the report reads.

At the same time, 59% believe that the situation in Kyiv has improved during Klitschko's tenure as Kyiv mayor, 26% said it had not changed, and only 13% think it has worsened.

Two-thirds of residents of Kyiv rated Klitschko's work in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as excellent or good, whereas about a quarter gave negative assessments.

The survey was conducted from August 31 to September 1, 2020. A total of 1,200 residents of Kyiv aged over 18 years were interviewed.

The survey was conducted using the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviews), based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.8%.

