JCU President Boris Lozhkin has summed up the results of KJF 2020

President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin in his closing speech has summed up the results of the completed Kyiv Jewish Forum 2020.

"Some of you were present at the opening of Kyiv Jewish Forum last year. This year, having organized the forum online, we held it at your home and attracted even more participants," said the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine (JCU) Boris Lozhkin, closing KJF 2020 and addressing its participants and observers.

Lozhkin noted that over the past decade, we have witnessed a dangerous growth of political and social polarization in the world; people listen and hear each other less with every day; we’ve grown accustomed more to screams than to words in a normal voice.

"As history shows, the first victims of intolerance and hatred are always Jews," Lozhkin noted.

He also announced holding the third Kyiv Jewish Forum.

Kyiv Jewish Forum 2020 was held online in partnership with the Israel’s The Jerusalem Post.

According to the statement of the JCU President Boris Lozhkin, "Kyiv Jewish Forum 2020 has opened up new opportunities for the Jewish community."