Iermak arrives in Berlin to take part in meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers

A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Berlin to participate in negotiations at the level of political advisers to the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia.

"Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Iermak, as part of the Ukrainian delegation, arrived in Berlin on Friday, where negotiations are to begin between delegations of the countries participating in the Normandy format at the level of political advisers to the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia," the press service of the head of state reports.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov.

According to Iermak, the Ukrainian side once again demonstrates the great desire of the people of Ukraine to establish peace in the country.

The leaders of Ukraine and Germany, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Angela Merkel, during yesterday's phone conversation, expressed hope that the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries would bring clear decisions and results and that the Normandy Four leaders would meet soon.