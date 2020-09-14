Kyiv in "orange zone" of quarantine rules: new restrictions and bans

Tougher quarantine rules have been imposed in Kyiv after the city was assigned to the "orange zone" in line with the adaptive quarantine criteria introduced in Ukraine on August 1.

As reported by Censor.NET.

What's banned?

Mass events (in culture, sports, social life, religion, advertisement, and others) with over 220 attendees and more than 1 person per 10 square meters;

Operations of all accommodation facilities other than hotels; Groups of more than 20 students in educational facilities (other than preschool, general secondary, out-of-school, and specialized art education facilities);

Scheduled hospitalization. All patients receiving medical treatment related to scheduled hospitalization are subject to mandatory COVID-19 testing;

Operations of gyms and fitness centers;

Children's admission to health and recreation camps; their rehabilitation and recreation outside the specified areas;

Visits to temporary detention centers, including those for illegal aliens and refugees;

Read more: Kyiv city reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

Transportation of passengers by road (except taxis) and urban electric transport on urban, suburban, long-distance, inter-district routes with over 50% of seating capacity filled;

Reception of visitors by trade (including by shops located in malls) and household service establishments; and Catering services, except for reception of visitors while ensuring occupancy under 50% of indoor seating capacity.