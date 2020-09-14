SBI: Bohdan says during interrogation he has no confirmation of possible contacts of Ukrainian officials with Russian authorities

Ex-head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan, during interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), has said that he has no information about the commission of illegal actions by Ukrainian officials in favour of another state.

Censor.NET reports citing SBI briefing.

"During the official interrogation, the witness said that he did not have such information, he did not have confirmation and evidence, and he learned about possible illegal actions of Ukrainian officials from open sources and the media," the press service of the SBI said following Bohdan's interrogation on Monday.

As reported, the SBI handed Bohdan a summons for interrogation on September 11.

Read more: Iermak arrives in Berlin to take part in meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers

The SBI noted that on September 9, Bohdan released information about the alleged existence of agreements with Russian officials regarding the status of Crimea, air traffic with the Russian Federation, exchange of prisoners and a number of other agreements not foreseen by laws and regulations or other directives of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.