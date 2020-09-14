Draft state budget 2021: UAH 19.4B provided for fight against COVID-19

Ukraine's draft state budget for 2021 envisages the provision of UAH 19.4 billion for the fight against COVID-19, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC Ukraine.

"We understand that this is a priority task today, so we are paying significant attention to this issue, and, therefore, the amount of funds for the fight against COVID-19 is quite substantial - UAH 19.4 billion," Marchenko said.

He added that UAH 15.8 billion was provided for the medical guarantee program, UAH 2.6 billion – for the purchase of vaccines and UAH 1 billion – for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

According to Marchenko, in general, the amount of expenditures for the health care system in the draft budget for 2021 is projected at 4.2% of GDP. He noted that the cost of wages for medical workers and the purchase of medical equipment will be increased next year.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2021 at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, September 14.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the draft state budget for 2021 provides for a 4.7% growth in GDP, the projected budget deficit at up to 6%, the hryvnia exchange rate at up to UAH 29 per U.S. dollar.

According to the Budget Code of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers approves and submits a draft law on the state budget for next year to Parliament by September 15.