Yermak tells G7 ambassadors about results of meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers. PHOTO

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and spoke about the results of the negotiations at the level of advisors to the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format in Berlin.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We are grateful for your support and want to convey to you the position of Ukraine and the algorithm we are following on the path towards a peaceful settlement of the military conflict in Donbas as transparently and thoroughly as possible," Yermak said at the meeting on September 14.

He noted that every achievement, in particular the ceasefire regime, which lasted almost six weeks, became possible thanks to the support of the G7 countries.

Yermak informed the G7 ambassadors in detail about Ukraine's position in the negotiations, outlining the course of the negotiation process.

He noted that the parties agreed to hold the next meeting of advisors to the Normandy Four leaders in the near future, which, according to Yermak, will bring the summit of the Normandy Four leaders closer.

According to the head of the President's Office, Ukraine is proposing a clear plan of action to achieve peace with specific dates for the implementation of all agreements reached during the last meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format in Paris.

Yermak noted that in order to inform Ukrainians about the details of the peace talks and the implementation of this plan, communication will be strengthened, the participants of the meetings at the level of advisors and in the TCG will carry out explanatory work "to inform about what is happening and what should be done by everyone to achieve peace as soon as possible".

"We understand that communication, in particular with the media, is necessary and important," he said.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense Andriy Taran, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko, Ukraine's representative in the TCG working group on political issues, MP Andriy Kostin.

Read more: In Berlin, Ukraine wants to involve Normandy Format's participants in keeping ceasefire in Donbas, mutual release of detainees