U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

The United States Embassy in Ukraine condemns and does not recognize the holding by the Russian Federation on September 13 of the so-called elections in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We condemn and do not recognize the so-called elections held in Crimea and Sevastopol on September 13. Once again, Russia violated Ukraine's sovereignty on territory Russia seized by force and attempted to annex. Sanctions will stay in place until Russia returns control of Crimea to Ukraine and withdraws from Donbas," the embassy said on its Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

As reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed a strong protest and condemned the illegal organization and conduct by the Russian Federation on September 13, 2020 of the so-called "elections" to illegal agencies formed by the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.