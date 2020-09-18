Yatsenyuk’s Government introduced the largest number of reforms among the last four Cabinets - VoxUkraine research. INFOGRAPHICS

"In 2015, the Cabinet of Ministers of Arseniy Yatsenyuk initiated a record amount of reforms. During Groysman's term, the reforms slowed down significantly. The new President and his mono-majority came to power, and the pro-presidential Cabinet was formed, but they could not reverse this trend, "- the VoxUkraine study stated.

According to the analysis, the Yatsenyuk's second Government’s priorities were the anti-corruption reforms, Groysman and Honcharuk mainly concentrated on business regulations. Shmygal’s government chose the social protection system and the labor market as its priority.











In 2015, when the demand for change was sensible and urgent, the Reform Index numbers reached record levels. Most of these reforms were initiated by the Cabinet, and the greatest progress has been achieved by the Yatsenyuk’s Government, the study says.



"Reforms have slowed significantly during the Groysman’s Government. The new Government and the "turbo regime" in 2019 slightly increased the pace of reforms. However, it is still far from the level of the beginning of 2015," the authors of the study emphasize.



VoxUkraine analyzed the areas in which the four Governments worked most actively.



Yatsenyuk's second Cabinet focused on anti-corruption reforms, harmonization of the public procurement process with European legislation - the creation of the ProZorro system. The third major reform of the Yatsenyuk’s Government was the law on the natural gas market, which created a competitive environment in this market and enabled Ukraine to join the EU gas market.

Groysman's Cabinet continued to reform the energy market by equalizing gas prices for households and district heating with market prices, and developed a plan to divide Naftogaz, which was passed to enforce the legislation. However, the actual division took place only at the end of 2019. The third biggest reform of this Cabinet was the creation of the electricity market, - VoxUkraine analysis say.

Goncharuk's Cabinet focused on the implementation of medical reform, implemented a program of medical guarantees. In addition, this Government has focused on selling the bankrupts’ property through ProZorro, and on the initiative to fund universities depending on their effectiveness rather than the number of students.

As for Shmygal's Government, which has not been in office for so long, VoxUkraine notes two main reforms. The first one is the continuation of medical reform - the adoption of the order of establishing hospital districts and base hospitals. The second reform concerns the management of distressed assets of the state-owned banks.

VoxUkraine also notes that Yatsenyuk's Government has managed to adopt reforms using various tools. In particular, a significant part of the reforms was carried out by Arseniy Yatsenyuk through the legislation that were later passed by the Verkhovna Rada. "Interestingly, other Governments have used this tool much less, even though in 2019-2020 the three main authorities - President, Parliament and Government - were actually representatives of the same political party, so one could hope for the legislation to pass quickly through the Rada," VoxUkraine emphasizes