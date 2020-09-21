ENG
Ukraine reports 2,675 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 2,675 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 178,353, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Twenty-six deaths and 672 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 3,583 patients have died and 78,184 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded in Kyiv (275), the Kharkiv region (245), the Lviv region (201), the Ternopil region (192), and the Odesa region (188).

A total of 2,966 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 19.

