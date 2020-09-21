Zelenskyi: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky explained that his late informing The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) about changes in the property status of his family was the result of an error that was immediately publicly acknowledged and corrected, and this is not a reason for his resignation from the post of head of the state.

Censor.NET reports citing his answer at №22/100754-еп

Zelenskyi responded to an electronic petition calling for resignation for violating the law "On the Corruption Prevention" due to non-declaration of income from the sale of domestic government loan bonds (OVDPs). It was registered by a political scientist and ex-MP Viktor Ukolov, and in mid-July gained the 25,000 votes required for consideration by the president.

"On April 18, 2019, in the talk show the Right to Power, presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi promised to resign if he breaks the law. With this, he encouraged and received the support of 73% of voters in the second round, which took place only four days after that statement. 7 On July 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi admitted that he did not declare UAH 5.1 million in revenues from the repayment of government bonds and thereby violated the law "On Corruption Prevention." We appeal to the President to adhere to his word and resign, or admit that in four days before the second round on April 18, 2020, he lied to his voters," the petition said.

Zelenskyi said that the words of his promise to leave the presidency of Ukraine in the event of a deliberate violation of the law" were taken from the context of the conversation about the inadmissibility of existence of corruption schemes in government," and said that his position on this issue remains unchanged.

"As for the violation, which, according to the author of the petition, is the basis for my announcement of resignation from the post of President of Ukraine, it consists in untimely informing the National Agency for Corruption Prevention about changes in the property status of my family, and it happened as a result of an error, and it is not related to selfish motives. I emphasize that immediately after the discovery of this error, it was publicly recognized and corrected, and its consequences did not harm interests of citizens or the state. Taking into account the above, I inform you that no decisions are planned in accordance with this petition," he said.

As reported, on July 7, Zelenskyi personally informed the NACP of his violation of law in connection with the failure to submit a report on significant changes in the property status." In 2019, the family of the head of state received funds to repay the cost of domestic government loan bonds (OVDPs) in the total amount of UAH 5.1 million and incurred expenses for the purchase of government bonds in the amount of UAH 5.2 million. Accordingly, the cost of these bonds exceeded 50 living wages. According to the law, Zelenskyi had to submit to the declaration register a notification on significant changes in property status within ten days from the date of purchase and sale of government bonds. However, the register did not receive such notification," the Office of the President of Ukraine said.