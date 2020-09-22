Borrell starts his visit to Ukraine, noting importance of independent anti-corruption institutions, judicial reform

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell started his official visit to Ukraine with a meeting with representatives of civil society and parliament, at which he noted the importance of independent anti-corruption institutions and judicial reform in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Started my visit to Ukraine today with a meeting with representatives of civil society and parliament. Strong, independent and effective anti-corruption institutions and judicial reforms are critical to respond to the wishes of the Ukrainian people," Borrell wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Read more: EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head