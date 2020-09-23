ENG
Kyiv to stay in orange quarantine zone at least until March

Kyiv to stay in orange quarantine zone at least until March

Kyiv will remain in the orange quarantine zone at least until March as reported citing Head of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kyiv Oleh Ruban.

"Today we observe the stabilization of the situation because the season of vacations end and people, who were infected from September 1, have already passed the incubation period," Ruban stated.

He underlined that the next week, the increase of the incidence is expected.

"The next week we expect the increase of the incidence as the students returned for study and Kyiv will stay in ‘the orange’ zone until March according to the most optimistic predictions," the official noted.

