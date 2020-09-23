Zelenskyi: We would like to see Moscow’s greater desire to speed up achievement of peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi would like to see Moscow’s greater desire to speed up the achievement of peace and believes that Russia must take key steps to do so.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine is most interested in peace because the war is on our territory. But there must be a two-way movement on the path towards peace, and key steps must be taken by Russia which controls the occupied territories of Ukraine. We would like to see Moscow’s greater desire to speed up the achievement of peace," Zelenskyi said in an interview with the Hospodárske noviny Slovak economic media outlet.

Zelenskyi noted that Ukraine has "difficult relations" with Russia and recalls that the war in Donbas has been going on for seven years. Russia has annexed Ukrainian Crimea, while historically there have been many economic and human contacts between the two countries, he said.

"The war in eastern Ukraine has claimed more than 14,000 lives, crippled tens of thousands of lives, destroyed families, and deprived millions of people of their home. To talk about normalization is to stamp complex processes. In this case, it is a process of negotiations to achieve peace," Zelenskyi believes.

He also said that he has different formats of communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin - the Normandy four-party format and the bilateral format.

"Communication with the President of Russia is limited but substantive. Being a perfectionist, I would like our dialogue to be more efficient," the President of Ukraine added.

Read more: EU stands by Ukraine and its people – Borrell

As Zelenskyi noted, the war is ongoing on 3% of Ukrainian territory, and Ukraine still needs the support of the West as the war in Donbas destabilizes the situation across the continent.

"All wars end someday. The question is how long they last, how many lives they claim, how much suffering they bring. We are 100% sure that the Ukrainian cities - Donetsk and Luhansk - are our cities, and our people live there, as well as in Crimea, by the way. And if the external intervention had not happened, Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea would normally live in our unified state system," Zelenskyi is convinced.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi plans to make a state visit to Slovakia on September 24.