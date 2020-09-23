The Decision Of The Pechersk Court On Privatbank In Favour Of Surkis Causes Great Concern In The European Union - Eu Ambassador To Ukraine

Surkis' lawsuit against PrivatBank and the decision of the Pechersk Court in their favor cause serious concern to Ukraine's European partners.

The head of the EU delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said this in his interview to the RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that the European Union would continue to monitor the Surkis' lawsuit against PrivatBank, as well as the autonomy of the NBU and the situation with anti-corruption agencies. According to him, the negative development from the point of view of European partners in these matters will make it impossible for Ukraine to receive macro-financial assistance from the EU in the amount of 1.2 billion euros.

"The European Commission is monitoring several points. Macro-financial assistance from the EU is politically linked to the IMF program. There is no technical connection, and there is a political one. We must be sure that the IMF will say that everything is going according to the agreed plan", said Maasikas.

"There are other things that cause great concern, for example, the court decision in the case of Surkis’ against PrivatBank. And the issues related to the autonomy of the National Bank that arose this summer are also what the European Commission is monitoring. Therefore, the payment of even the first tranche is not just a technical matter", said the head of the EU delegation.

As you know, the PrivatBank case was also discussed by representatives of the Anti-Corruption Center during the visit to Kiev of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell by representatives of the Anti-Corruption Center. This was the first meeting in Ukraine held by the Head of European Diplomacy.

"Mr. Borrell is frankly shocked by the amount of $ 5 billion that the oligarch Kolomoisky withdrew from Privatbank and expects Ukraine to investigate this crime. $ 5 billion is one third of the total assistance that the EU has provided us over the past 6 years. I gave Mr. Borrell a detailed description of the pro-Russian and pro-Kolomoisky forces in parliament, which attack the pro-Western choice of Ukraine, but themselves choose companies in the EU to run their business, "said Dariya Kalenyuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Center.

"Strong, independent and effective anti-corruption institutions, as well as the reform of the justice system are key to meeting the expectations of the people of Ukraine", Borrell summed up on Twitter.