Visit of Zelenskyi to Belarus is canceled; economic forum of regions postponed

The visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Belarus is cancelled and the economic forum which is planned for October 2020 is postponed for the next year.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The Forum of Regions of Belarus and Ukraine in Grodno in October was planned as the major event in the bilateral track. I would like to emphasize that initially, it has a solely economic nature…The official visit of Volodymyr Zelensky to Belarus was elaborated…Literally, recently, the Ukrainian side appealed to us with the initiative to postpone the forum for 2021," Sokol said.

According to the ambassador, in the result of the cancellation of the forum, the joint preparatory work was ended.

"Firstly, the economies of our countries, interregional links and relations between common people will suffer. It is easy to destroy; it is much more difficult to build. If the leadership of Ukraine ‘paused’ the relationship, then, we will continue to communicate with regions, cities, village councils, business. We are ready for it," the diplomat said.