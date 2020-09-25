NBU deputy governor: Ukraine can get only one IMF tranche by year-end

According to preliminary forecasts of the National Bank, Ukraine will be able to get only one loan from the International Monetary Fund by the end of the year.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"There are two tranches left under this year's program. Of course, we no longer have an opportunity to receive two tranches as the year is nearing its end. What we can focus on and try to do now is to receive [one] IMF tranche by the end of the year. It is now clear that the tranche will be tied to the budget and, most likely, as in 2018, it will be tied to the adoption of the budget. That is, we are already talking about November. At the same time, other assistance programs are also tied to the IMF," Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Dmytro Solohub said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that the second tranche of the IMF and the tranche of the World Bank, approved in late June, would probably have already been transferred to Ukraine if it hadn't been for the events around the National Bank.

As reported, the Ministry of Finance expects to receive two tranches from the International Monetary Fund worth $700 million each by the end of the year. In June 2020, Ukraine received $2.1 billion loan from the IMF.