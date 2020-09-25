Kravchuk on relocating Donbas talks from Minsk: "Not yet raising the issue"

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk says Ukraine is not raising the issue of relocating TCG meetings from Minsk to another place, and the venue itself is irrelevant for a videoconferencing format.

Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

"Of course, if we talk about a certain person's opinion – yes, now there are no such prerequisites for gathering in Minsk, as both the coronavirus and the political situation there are not conducive to meetings, but this is my personal opinion," he added.

Kravchuk reiterated Russia had already attempted to unilaterally appoint a meeting place for the next meeting.

"There has already been a case that Russia offered a physical meeting in Minsk, but the moderator made an appropriate statement, saying that under such conditions, given the coronavirus, there were no possibilities. And we accept and adhere to this position," he said