Aslund named reasons for his departure from Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board

Anders Aslund, the senior researcher at the Atlantic Council, has resigned from his post as an independent member of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

On the evening of September 25, it was reported that the Swedish economist, a senior researcher at the Atlantic Council Anders Aslund had resigned from his post as an independent member of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia. On September 26, he confirmed this information and gave the reasons for his departure.

Full text of Aslund's statement:

"Since June 2018, I have been an independent member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia. I was grateful for the honour and worked to the best of my ability, but now I feel compelled to resign.

Firstly, I consider the legal risks I am exposed to excessive. Although the contracts we signed upon appointment promised us liability insurance for directors and officers, which is standard practice for board membership, our shareholder, the Ukrainian government, did not provide us with such insurance.

Secondly, many of our decisions are not being implemented by the leadership of Ukrzaliznytsia. Also, the government does not provide the company with an acceptable regulatory or financial environment for modernization and efficiency gains (unjustified land tax; tariffs that are well below cost levels; insistence on keeping the number of employees very inflated; and so on). These circumstances put the company in a precarious financial position.

Thirdly, we, members of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia, have not been paid anything since April. After five months of non-payment of salaries, I find it unlikely that the current Ukrainian government will pay any remuneration to the members of the supervisory board.

It began with a speech by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the Verkhovna Rada on March 4, in which he stated:

"There is a question about the salaries and bonuses of many members of the supervisory boards. We understand that there are market laws, we do not offer populist payments of the minimum wage. But, sorry, when more than ten million citizens live on the brink of poverty, there cannot be such payments to people, who, being on the supervisory boards, at most two or three times a year fly to Ukraine. Today in Ukraine it has actually become more profitable to "observe" than to work. And with all due respect to international partners, with all gratitude for their help, today the citizens of our countries on the supervisory boards of our enterprises feel like a national minority. "

But he nevertheless "populistically introduced" a "minimum" wage. At the end of April, the Verkhovna Rada amended the budget law, limiting the salaries of all civil servants, as well as members of the board and supervisory boards of state-owned companies, to ten minimum wages - it should not exceed UAH 47,020 or about $ 1,700 per month from April 1 to the end quarantine. This was presented as a temporary emergency measure, but it has been in effect for five months and may remain.

This was not the case with this limitation. It is retroactive, which is contrary to elementary law. It violated our employment contracts. It affected thousands of senior civil servants, including judges, prosecutors, members of parliament, managers and members of various boards. The overwhelming majority of these people are citizens of Ukraine. Fewer than fifty are foreigners. Worst of all, it does not encourage competent and honest people to work for the Ukrainian state and is an attack on good governance. Deputies from Servant of the People attack foreign members of the supervisory boards of Ukrainian state-owned companies for being foreigners and for being paid too much, although we have not been paid anything since April.

The restriction continues to apply. On August 28, the Constitutional Court ruled that judges, prosecutors, people's deputies and members of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine would be exempted from salary restrictions. The court ruled that the law on the budget cannot amend another law, as well as change the scope of rights and guarantees that this law provides. Thus, the judges of the Constitutional Court allowed themselves to receive salaries again. However, this decision is not retroactive, which is why they all lost their salaries from April to August. This decision also does not apply to civil servants or members of the board and supervisory boards of state-owned companies. On September 11, the Cabinet of Ministers, without warning, adopted a resolution to reduce our remuneration, which is not paid, by more than two times. On September 23, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal announced that he would not comply with the decision of the Constitutional Court. However, Ukraine has a working labor market. The boards of large state-owned enterprises are rapidly losing their most talented employees.

The main problem is that the president and his high-profile MPs do not believe in good corporate governance. We - foreign members of the supervisory boards of thirteen large state-owned companies and banks - have worked hard to try to improve Ukraine's state-owned companies. From the president (the only president of Ukraine with whom I have never met), we receive only insults and obstacles.

I would like to thank my excellent colleagues from the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia. We have worked diligently in almost monthly council meetings, which usually last three days with a lot of work in between. I would like more of our solutions to be implemented. I also value contact with members of other supervisory boards of thirteen large state-owned companies.

In conclusion, I do not feel that the shareholder needs it, and I have not been offered acceptable working conditions, while the legal responsibility lies with me. This is not how the railway should be run".