Cabinet changes rules of entry to Ukraine for foreigners during lockdown

The Government of Ukraine has changed the rules for the entry of foreigners into the country for the period of lockdown, according to which foreigners are allowed to enter Ukraine only with an insurance policy, and persons who have arrived from the state or are citizens (subjects) of states with a high prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) are subject to self-isolation, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, September 28, 2020, by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decree No. 888, amendments were made to Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decree No. 641 dated July 22, 2020, which establishes lockdown and introduces enhanced anti-epidemic measures. In particular, the government said that, among other things, for the period the lockdown action is prohibited for foreigners and stateless persons to cross the state border, without a policy (certificate) of insurance issued by an insurance company registered in Ukraine, or a foreign insurance company, which has a representative office in Ukraine or a contractual relationship with an insurance company, that is, a partner in the territory Ukraine (assistance) and covers the costs associated with the treatment of COVID-19, observation, and is valid for the period of stay in Ukraine," the State Border Guard Service said in the statement on the website on Sept. 29.

