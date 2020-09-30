Highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past day has been confirmed in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the course of the past day, the highest number of new confirmed cases was registered in Kharkiv region - 549, including Kharkiv city - 405, Donetsk region – 345, Dnipropetrovsk region - 271, including Dnipro city – 257, Lviv region – 265, and Kyiv city – 219 cases," Stepanov said at a press briefing on September 30, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

As the number of coronavirus patients is constantly growing in each region of Ukraine, the health minister has urged local government bodies to adhere to quarantine rules established in the country.

Read more: Poroshenko diagnosed with coronavirus

On September 30, Ukraine recorded a total of 208,959 COVID-19 cases, including 4,027 cases confirmed over the previous day.