Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs
Ukrainian parliamentarians supported the replacement of the plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday and Friday, October 1-2, with work in committees due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection COVID-19 among MPs and in the Parliament's Apparatus.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Some 278 deputies voted for the updated draft agenda of the plenary session of the Rada on Wednesday.
Before that, the chairmen of factions and deputy groups of the Verkhovna Rada had appealed to speaker Dmytro Razumkov with a call to replace the plenary sessions on Thursday and Friday with work in committees.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password