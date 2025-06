Zelenskyi relieves Fokin of duties as member of Ukrainian delegation to TCG - order

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has relieved Vitold Fokin of duties as a member and first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) promoting a settlement in Donbas.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The president signed Executive Order No. 414/2020 on Wednesday, the presidential website said.

