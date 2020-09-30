Employee of US embassy was attacked in Kyiv, she died in hospital

An employee of the Embassy of the United States of America was found unconscious in Kyiv today with a head injury. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died. The press service of the Kyiv police reports.

"The police in Kyiv establish the circumstances of the injury to the employee of the US Embassy," the message says.

As noted, the incident occurred in a forested area near the railway tracks on the street Tolbuhin, in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital.

The victim was immediately hospitalized in a hospital, but despite the attempts of doctors, she died.

While inspecting the woman's belongings, law enforcement officers found an identity card of an employee of the US Embassy in her name.

Now in the hospital and at the scene of the incident, investigators and representatives of other specialized services are conducting first-priority investigative actions, identifying witnesses and eyewitnesses, as well as the circumstances in which the woman was injured.

As a result of carrying out urgent first-priority investigative actions, law enforcement officers established that a man who looks 30-40 years old, 190-200 cm tall, dressed in black shorts, dark blue sneakers and a T-shirt, with dark hair (according to the sides are trimmed short). The search continues.